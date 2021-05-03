Billboard Music Awards 2021: Lista Nominados

Pasado Perfecto Radio Hace 1 hora Por Rafael Guardo
Se acercan los premios Billboard y como cada año lo más esperado es conocer a los artistas nominados y lo mejor de la música durante todo el año.
Billboard 2021

Como era de esperarse dentro de los nominados hemos visto a varios artistas de Latinoamérica destacarse en la lista, tal el es caso de Bad Bunny que se encuentra nominado en cuatro categorías, colocándose en la categoría de mejor álbum latino con El Último Tour Del Mundo, Las que no iban a salir y YHLQMDLG, siendo el seguro ganador de esta categoría. 

Una gran sorpresa fue ver a la Banda Ms representando al regional mexicano en la categoría, “Top Latin Group”.

Por otro lado el rapero Drake de igual manera ha arrasado con la lista, al encontrarse en 6 categorías entre ellas a mejor artista de canciones en streaming, cabe mencionar que hace unos meses Drake rompió el récord en ser el primer artista en juntar más de 50 mil millones de reproducciones en la famosa plataforma digital “Spotify”. 

Los BBMAs se transmitirán el 23 de mayo de 2021 desde el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, California, y serán presentados por Zuri Hall, corresponsal de Access Hollywood, y la comediante LaLa Milan.

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Lista completa de nominados

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd


Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd


Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift


Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift


Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd


Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd


Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd


Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd


Top Social Artist (Voto de fans)

BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen


Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd


Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA


Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke


Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke


Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen


Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen


Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood


Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots


Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna


Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía


Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales


Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams


Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West


Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours


Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd, After Hours


Top Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon


Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album


Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up
Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals, Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You


Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
J Balvin, Colores


Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
Gryffin, Gravity
Kygo, Golden Hour
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Kylie Minogue, Disco


Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story


Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard, Kierra


Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”


Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”


Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”


Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”


Top Collaboration (Votación de fans)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”


Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”


Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”


Top Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”


Top Rock Song

AJR, “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”


Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”


Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”


Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”


Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

